CUTTACK: Even as the 6-year-old rape victim of Salepur is struggling with life at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, rape attempt on another 6-year-old girl by a 30-year-old man was averted by the locals of Mundamala in Ward no 6 of Choudwar Municipality on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Amit Kumar Mandal, a hawker of Bin Nagar within Tahirpur police limits of Nadia district in West Bengal. Mandal was residing in a rented house at Mundamala in Ward no 6 of Choudwar Municipality. He had taken the girl, a Class-1 student, to Bapuji UP School at Mundamala village within Choudwar police limits after luring her with chocolates in the afternoon. As the school was just about 400 metres from her house, the locals noticed him taking the girl to the school and followed him out of suspicion only to find him undressing the girl. They immediately rescued the girl and handed her over to her family.

The irate locals then tied the accused to a tree and assaulted him mercilessly. Acting on information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the accused. Following an FIR filed by the girl’s mother, accused has been arrested, said Jatindra Sethi, IIC, Choudwar police station.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that there is no improvement in the condition of the 6-year-old girl who was rescued in a critical condition. She was raped by a 25-year-old man Mohammad Mustaque on April 21 night. He had crushed her head with a stone after committing the crime leaving her seriously injured. She was spotted by her father and other locals on the premises of Jagannathpur Nodal UP School.