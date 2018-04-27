BHUBANESWAR: After being recognised as the best performing State in some important parameters under MGNREGS, the State Government has set a target to utilise `3,000 crore under the national employment guarntee scheme in 208-19.

The State, which topped the list in construction of rural housing and anganwadi centres in convergence with MGNREGS, has also decided to scale up utilisation of funds through convergence to build more permanent assets for sustainable development.

“In rural housing, around 7.35 lakh beneficiaries have been assisted under this convergence programme by disbursing `689 crore towards wage assistance in 2017-18,” Panchayati Raj Secretary DK Singh said after a review meeting. Similarly, construction of 5420 anganwadi centers buildings have been completed through convergence.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who reviewed the activities MGNREGS, directed different departments to take up more projects in convergence with MGNREGS for creation of additional jobs and assets.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan suggested for taking up road connectivity projects to remotest areas under such arrangements with State funds. It was decided to include drinking water projects in remote tribal areas under the scheme.

“Odisha has topped the list at national level for geo-tagging of assets created under the scheme. The State’s achievement is 98 per cent against national average of 96 per cent. It also stood at the top in creation of assets at household level (81 per cent) under the scheme,” Singh said.

In 2017-18, the State utilised `2,515 crore from MGNREGS and created 9.22 crore person days of engagement. The fund utilisation in 2015-16 was around `2,000 which increased to around `2,100 crore in 2016-17.