KENDRAPARA: The Forest department will impose a three-month ban on entry of tourists and visitors to Bhitarkanika National Park from May 1 to July 31 which is the mating season of salt water crocodiles.Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park Bimal Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said the ban will be imposed so that the estuarine crocodiles are not disturbed during nesting season by visitors.

Tourists and even locals will be restricted from entering Bhitarkanika, Dangamala and Ragadapati forest blocks during the breeding period to maintain tranquil environment of the crocodile habitats, said the DFO.The Forest official said the sound of mechanised boats carrying tourists also disturb the crocodiles. Once the reptiles are disturbed during the breeding season, they become more violent and majority of crocodile attacks occur during this period.

Acharya further informed that female reptiles lay eggs inside mangrove forests near water bodies of the park. The crocodiles guard the eggs till hatchlings emerge. "Forest guards have been instructed to keep a close watch and protect the eggs from snakes, wild boars and fishing cats. Guards will also keep surveillance on the movement of mother crocodiles," the DFO said. Many local forest dwellers illegally enter the forest areas to collect honey and wood and in the process, disturb the crocodiles and get attacked.

Hence, the Forest department has restricted the entry of villagers into the park, he said.Last year, 79 nesting sites of salt water crocodile were spotted at the creeks, nullahs and river system in Bhitarkanika by Forest officials.As per the census carried out in January this year, there are 1,698 salt water crocodiles in Bhitarkanika river system.