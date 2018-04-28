2 detained for Bitcoins training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Police on Friday raided a hotel in Saheed Nagar where a training programme for briefing the potential investors on how to buy the Bitcoins through digital currency exchanges was being held. Informing about the raid, Saheed Nagar police station in-charge ACP Kishore Mund said acting on a tip-off, he and two other officers went to the hotel and detained the trainer and one of his associates. However, the organiser of the event managed to flee.

According to police, the organiser had called a professional from Valsad in Gujarat for the event to lure potential investors on how to buy the bitcoins through digital currency exchanges. The professional was accompanied by his associate, who is a native of Odisha.

The Gujarat native told the investigators that currently one Bitcoin’s value was over `6 lakh. “We tried to call the organiser, but he had switched off his mobile phone. We are investigating the matter,” Saheed Nagar police said.