Artificial water bodies quench wildlife thirst in Rourkela

ROURKELA: With mercury hovering between 42 and 44.4 degree Celsius, two mega and 76 artificial water bodies created over the past few years inside the forests of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) limits have come as a boon for parched wildlife and also for protecting the natural forest environment. Over the past five years, the water availability scenario in forests of RFD has changed for the better.

Sources said from 2013 onwards, the RFD authorities had started working on these projects with the prime aim of preventing elephants from intruding into human habitations. But, these water bodies while partly succeeding in curbing elephant intrusions into the villages, have also come as a blessing in disguise during for the wildlife during summer. Barring Kuari rivulet in Banki forest ranges, several other natural water streams inside the forests of RFD become fully dry during peak summer thus mounting the woes of the wild animals.

Sources say between 2013 and early 2017, in all 68 standard water bodies each measuring 1,200 sq m with depth of nine feet, two large water bodies, each measuring 10,000 sq m with depth of 12 feet, were created at an expenditure of `2.5 crore at strategic forest locations. In 2017-18, eight more standard water bodies have been created. Also, massive bamboo plantation has been created over an area of 170 hectares around the large water bodies at South Chirubera Reserve Forest and Rudukupedi Reserve Forest to create micro habitats for wild animals, especially migratory elephants. Moreover, the other 68 standard water bodies have been covered with Enrichment Plantations and fruit-bearing trees and other plant species preferred by the herbivores.

The RFD authorities said during May, 15-20 water bodies get fully dried up. They dig hole of 100 sq m on dry pond bed to get water. Separately, for soil and water conservation, about 10,000 ha catchment areas have been created with loose boulder check dams and numerous staggered trenches. The RFD limits spread over 912 sq km with hilly and plateau forest terrains have tropical deciduous forest cover with majority ‘Sal’ forests becoming home to many wildlife, including elephants, jungle cats, sloth beers, barking deer, spotted deer, jackals, hyenas, wild boars a few leopards. Rourkela-based Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) Lingaraj Otta said while meeting the water needs of wild animals and birds, these water bodies help in improving the moisture regime of the adjoining areas and keep the environment cool and healthy.

