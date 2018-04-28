Home States Odisha

Declare Apr 28 as National Day for Helmet Safety Awareness: SOA to PM

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandemed (Deemed to be  University) has urged the Centre to declare April 28 as ‘National Day  for Helmet Safety Awareness’ and consider riding two-wheelers without  helmets as dangerous as consuming tobacco products.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SOA Vice Chancellor Professor Amit Banerjee suggested the  Central Government that it should announce a deadline for zero tolerance towards   those riding two-wheelers without helmets and the educational  institute  has also coined a slogan - ‘Helmet-less ride, path to suicide’.

The letter stated that no one should be allowed to ride a two-wheeler in  the smart cities coming up in the country, including Bhubaneswar,  without wearing appropriate helmet. Setting-up dedicated institutions  for imparting training on how to ride the two-wheelers, similar to the  training being provided to four-wheeler drivers would be an added advantage, the letter stated.Prof Banerjee said World Day for Safety and Health at Work is being  observed on April 28 and they were proposing to notify the same day as  the ‘National Day for Helmet Safety Awareness’ also as people need to  return home from the workplace safely.

The 29th Road Safety Week is being observed across the country for seven  days starting April 23, and coinciding with it SOA initiated a campaign  to encourage all bike and pillion riders for wearing helmets which will  reduce deaths due to accidents. He urged to CBFC to set a deadline for  directing film-makers and owners of multimedia production houses for not  depicting actors driving motorcycle or riding pillion without helmets.Eminent neurosurgeon and SOA health programmes director, Prof Ashok  Kumar Mohapatra said if the helmets are properly designed and strapped  about 75 pc to 80 pc chances of fatal injuries can be reduced.

