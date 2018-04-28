Declare Apr 28 as National Day for Helmet Safety Awareness: SOA to PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Siksha ‘O’ Anusandemed (Deemed to be University) has urged the Centre to declare April 28 as ‘National Day for Helmet Safety Awareness’ and consider riding two-wheelers without helmets as dangerous as consuming tobacco products.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SOA Vice Chancellor Professor Amit Banerjee suggested the Central Government that it should announce a deadline for zero tolerance towards those riding two-wheelers without helmets and the educational institute has also coined a slogan - ‘Helmet-less ride, path to suicide’.

The letter stated that no one should be allowed to ride a two-wheeler in the smart cities coming up in the country, including Bhubaneswar, without wearing appropriate helmet. Setting-up dedicated institutions for imparting training on how to ride the two-wheelers, similar to the training being provided to four-wheeler drivers would be an added advantage, the letter stated.Prof Banerjee said World Day for Safety and Health at Work is being observed on April 28 and they were proposing to notify the same day as the ‘National Day for Helmet Safety Awareness’ also as people need to return home from the workplace safely.

The 29th Road Safety Week is being observed across the country for seven days starting April 23, and coinciding with it SOA initiated a campaign to encourage all bike and pillion riders for wearing helmets which will reduce deaths due to accidents. He urged to CBFC to set a deadline for directing film-makers and owners of multimedia production houses for not depicting actors driving motorcycle or riding pillion without helmets.Eminent neurosurgeon and SOA health programmes director, Prof Ashok Kumar Mohapatra said if the helmets are properly designed and strapped about 75 pc to 80 pc chances of fatal injuries can be reduced.