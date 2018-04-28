Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Nadda on Baripada MCH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday urged the Centre to take urgent measures to make Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College at Baripada functional at the earliest.

“I sincerely urge you to direct the concerned officials of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for immediate visit to the medical college to conduct inspection so that the medical college can be made functional,” Pradhan said in a letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The admission to MBBS course in the medical college hangs in the balance as the institute is yet to receive permission from the MCI. The college had become operational in the last academic session after it received conditional letter of permission (LOP) from the MCI following intervention of the Supreme Court’s oversight committee.

The visit of the MCI team is essential for obtaining permission for admission to the 2018-19 academic session. Pradhan said Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College with an annual intake capacity of 100 seats is part of the five medical colleges that the State Government is setting up in collaboration with the Centre under the central sponsored schemes (CSS).

“Construction work of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College is complete and to make the college functional, MCI has to carry out second inspection and submit an assessment report so that the process of admission can commence for the 2018-19 session,” he said.