Infant set ablaze: Mom wanted to visit cemetery

BHUBANESWAR:The woman, who set her 7-month-old daughter on fire, wanted to visit the cemetery after hearing about the child’s death at 11 pm on Thursday night. Suna Pingua, who was detained by police for wrapping her daughter with clothes and pouring kerosene on her before setting her on fire, was arrested and produced in a court on Friday.

According to police, Suna wanted to visit the cemetery for the last rites of her daughter and she was also weeping when was she was being taken to a court on Friday. Suna’s husband Raghunath Pingua had lodged a complaint in this regard at Nayapalli police station. “We had registered a case in this regard under Section 307 of IPC, but the woman was booked under Section 302 of IPC,” Nayapalli IIC Sangram Patnaik said.

The child sustained about 70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She succumbed in SCBMCH.ENS