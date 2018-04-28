Home States Odisha

Odisha: Skill centre for filigree artisans at Cuttack soon

Union Petroleum Minister to inaugurate pipe fitter gas distribution course also on Saturday.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 06:27 AM

Ashutosh Karnatak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Silver City of Cuttack will soon have a Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre for filigree craftsmen. The state-of-the-art training facility will be set up by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Gems and Jewellery Skill Council of India in association EduJobs Academy for Tarkashi artisans and goldsmiths.

Aimed at transforming the folk art form, the centre will provide training on marketing strategies, including e-commerce, to help artisans become self-sustainable and engage directly with buyers. This will not only provide the artisans with an opportunity to upgrade their skills but also open a window to connect with the global expo market.

Deputy Head of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) Aatish Shrivastava said, if any worker wants to take industry level training, he can avail it at the common facility centre with latest technology. “We have planned to train at least 1,000 artisans in the first phase this year. We can extend it if more number of artisans come forward to avail the facility. It is a great opportunity for them,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the GAIL (India) Limited, which is implementing the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project, has decided to launch Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme and pipe fitter city gas distribution course to be conducted by Skill Development Institute (SDI) at Bhubaneswar.

The GAIL has entered into a quadripartite MoU with NSDC, SDI and Labour Net-Bengaluru for skill development activities and RPL to generate employment in various aspects of the pipeline project, known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga. The skilling project to be rolled out at Jajpur and Bhubaneswar will offer training to unskilled youths in various trades like welder, fitter, electrician and earth moving equipment operators.

GAIL Director (Projects) Ashutosh Karnatak said RPL will recognise the prior experience of workers and they will get formal certificates which will help boost their income. “Safety training will also be an integral part of their training and around 1,400 people will be covered initially. Later, more people will be trained as the pipeline work progresses,” he added. The training programme will consist of RPL and bridge course of 52 hours duration on the specific trades and is expected to cover workmen from Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the skill centre for craftsmen and launch the RPL programme and pipe fitter city gas distribution course on Saturday. The pipe fitter is a special course which provides employability in city gas distribution, oil refineries, power plants and other manufacturing industries with piping, vents and ducts for gas, liquid or air.

Honing expertise

Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre will provide training on marketing strategies to help artisans become self-sustainable and engage directly with buyers
At least 1,000 artisans planned to be taken in, in the first phase this year
Skilling project at Jajpur and Bhubaneswar will offer training to unskilled youths in welder, fitter, electrician and earth moving equipment operator trades
Pipe fitter course provides employability in city gas distribution, oil refineries, power plants and other manufacturing industries with piping, vents and ducts for gas, liquid or air

