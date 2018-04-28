Odisha to introduce online e-challan system to curb mishaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday decided to introduce online e-challan system for collection of fine against traffic violations. The e-challan would reflect the antecedents of the driver concerned.At a review through video conferencing on road accident fatalities, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed to develop and implement the online system within a month. The punishment for violation will be determined taking into consideration a driver’s past records, he said.

The review revealed Angul, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Koraput, Bargarh, Kandhamal Keonjhar, Gajpati, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts are prone to accidents. While the State has recorded 1,387 accident fatalities during the first quarter of the year against 1,218 deaths during the same period last year, the number of deaths has increased to 646 from 473 during January and March in the 10 districts.

The Chief Secretary has asked all Collectors and SPs to intensify enforcement along with awareness drive in all districts to curb road accident fatalities. They were asked to send a monthly report on the enforcement activities and reduction of fatalities to the State headquarters. “Since the rural police has been vested with powers for compounding of traffic and driving offences, the police need to scale up vehicle speed and helmet checking activities and curb the rate of causalities in road accidents,” Padhi said.

He has directed NHAI to take up a special campaign for corrective measures at black spots on national highways passing through Odisha. The NHAI engineers were asked to complete the work in a time bound manner. The Departments of Rural Development and Roads and Buildings have been asked to complete the corrective works on roads which are maintained by them.

Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma has also instructed the SPs to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of helmet use and speed check on highways.Transport Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi appraised that the accident fatalities during March 2018 has shown a declining trend in comparison to 2017.

“There were around 487 accident fatalities during March 2017 which has reduced to 466 this year. It is expected to come down further during coming months due to enforcement activities,” he hoped. Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Asit Kumar Tripathy, Rural Development Secretary Bishnu Prasad Sethi, Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagan Kumar Dhal, Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan, Police Commissioner YB Khurania and Chief General Manager of NHAI Dharmananda Sarangi were present.