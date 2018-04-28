Tusker menace back

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a brief lull, elephant menace is back again with a tusker killing a 60-year-old man at Lodhobasa village under Rajgangpur police limits on Thursday to take the human casualties to eight in the past four months in Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) of Sundargarh district. The deceased has been identified as Tonko Kerketta.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu said two days ago, the tusker had entered Rajgangpur forest range from Bamra of adjacent Sambalpur district. The forest squad members were aware about the movement of the tusker, but due to dense forest, they could not exactly locate the animal. When they were patrolling in Malidihi area, the tusker appeared at Lodhobasa village. Kerketta was probably attending nature’s call, when the elephant killed him at about 7.30 pm on Thursday, he added.Sahu said the victim’s house is located at a secluded forest area, adding that the body was sent for autopsy on Friday.

Incidentally, eight human deaths due to elephant attack had come almost after two months. Two months ago, a former Sarpanch Ranka Toppo (45), working as elephant squad member, was killed by an elephant while a herd was being chased away at Harpali village of Kuanrmunda range on February 27 night. On February 9 night, Ishaq Minz was killed by an elephant at Kadopani village of Birmitrapur forest range.

In January alone, five human deaths were reported from RFD within Bisra forest limits accounting for three human casualties from January 3 to 10.

Elephant tramples woman to death

Baripada: A 65-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Rangamatia village under Dukura forest range in Mayurbhanj district on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rathamani Singh. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swayam Kumar Mallick said two women of the village were going to the forest for collecting minor forest produce when the elephant attacked them. While Rathamani died on the spot, another woman sustained injuries. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the village and brought the injured woman to local hospital, he added. The incident took place at Kakarpani, transit area of Similipal National Park. Range Officer Ananta Jena said the department has provided `5,000 cash to the kin of the deceased and also released `40,000 from `4 lakh compensation amount.