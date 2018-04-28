Home States Odisha

Two held for illegal X-ray test in SCB

Mangalabag police on Friday arrested two persons for cheating poor patients by conducting X-Rays on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 28th April 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Friday arrested two persons for cheating poor patients by conducting X-Rays on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital. The arrest is part of a crackdown on brokers indulged in diverting patients from the MCH to different private clinics and nursing homes to make fast money.

The arrested accused are Sakyasingh Panda (36) of Ambasala village under Balikuada police limits in Jagastsinghpur and Rahul Kumar Nayak alias Alok (19) of Gandhi Chhak under Badamba police limits. While Panda is proprietor of Omm Diagnostic Centre located at Kathagola Road, accused Nayak is assisting him in running the centre.

During search, pushing cards of the diagnostic centre, a portable X-Ray machine, Fuji Film slides, `6,070 cash besides a mobile phone were recovered from Panda. DCP Akhilesvar Sing said, acting on a tip off, police nabbed the accused duo red-handed while they were diverting patients near Surgery Ward towards pathological unit and private clinic for check ups.

Besides, the accused duo also used to earn profits by conducting X-Rays illegally inside the hospital and charging `300 for each X-Ray from poor patients though it is conducted freely in government hospitals, the DCP informed.

