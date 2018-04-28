University of Cambodia honour for Samanta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with Distinguished Professorship in Humanities from the University of Cambodia (UC). Founder Chairman of the Board of Trustees and president of University of Cambodia Kao Kim Hourn presented the coveted distinction to Samanta at an event at Phnom Penh on Thursday.

“Prof Samanta has dedicated his life to providing education to tens of thousands of underprivileged students in Odisha and thus he has directly assisted in alleviating poverty in the region. The University of Cambodia honors his accomplishments and welcomes him with this professorship,” the citation from the University reads.

Samanta said it is a matter of pride and happiness for the State and the country as it was an honour from the University of Cambodia. “Such international recognitions add to the repute of our State and country,” he added. The University of Cambodia was established in 2003 by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The University is spread over three hectares of land in the middle of Phnom Penh and its state-of-the-art building can accommodate over 10,000 students.