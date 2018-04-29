Another minor raped in J’singhpur, 3 detained  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped by three youths, including a minor boy, while she was returning from tuition in Bhansar village under Tirtol police limits of the district on Friday.Sources said the minor girl was returning home on her bicycle when she was waylaid at Kolla Adhengai Math Chowk. Later, they took her to a nearby bamboo forest where they gang-raped her. However, the girl managed to escape from their clutches and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her family members. who filed an FIR at Tirtol police station on Friday night seeking justice.

Meanwhile, police detained three youths, including the minor, for interrogation. The accused were identified as Rasmiranjan Das of Tanra village under Raghunathpur police limits, Chandrmani Das and a 15-year-old minor boy of Kolla village under Tirtol police limits. Police also registered a case and sent the victim to DHH for medical examination. Tirtol SDPO Siba Charan Mallick said interrogation of the the accused is on and after medical examination, they will be arrested on Sunday. The condition of the victim girl is stated to be critical and she is undergoing treatment, he added.

The district is witnessing a spurt in crimes against minor girls. The increasing cases have raised concern of the district administration. On Thursday, police had detained two boys for attempting to rape a minor girl who was returning from school at Kantaballavpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits.