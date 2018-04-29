Close shave for patients as fire breaks out in hospital

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Several patients, including children, had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the paediatric ward of the district headquarters hospital here on Saturday. The incident occurred due to an electric short-circuit. Hospital staff noticed thick some emanating from the ward and immediately put out the fire. No casualty has been reported, said B C Sahoo, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) , Kendrapara.

The fire created a flutter among the patients and their attendants. “Smoke filled the entire paediatric unit and we rushed out of the unit,” said Bilasini Sahoo, an attendant of a patient. Following the fire, some patients and their relatives rushed out of the hospital apprehending danger to their lives.

The alert staff of the hospital doused the flames. Had it not been done on time, there could have been major threat to the patients in the hospital. “I was with my daughter who was undergoing treatment in the district government hospital. I rushed out of the hospital after I noticed smoke. Like me, many panicked persons ran away from the hospital premises,” said Bharati Das of Kendrapara.