Home States Odisha

Couple stripped for illicit affair

A mob reportedly stripped a man and a woman in Bualibeda village under Umerkote police limits on Friday on suspicion of having an illicit affair. T

Published: 29th April 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE : A mob reportedly stripped a man and a woman in Bualibeda village under Umerkote police limits on Friday on suspicion of having an illicit affair. They allegedly assaulted the couple. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.  According to reports, the victims filed a complaint with the police on Saturday. "We had guests at my place, when the mob barged into our house. They shaved our  hair and stripped us and paraded us through the village by tying  us with a rope.

 They assaulted  us and filmed videos.  No one came to help us. I am under mental trauma. After gathering some courage, I have filed First Information Report with police," said a victim.   Meanwhile, a villager said the man was spotted near the house of the woman who is as an Anganwadi worker. "As the husband of the woman was absent, the mob entered the house and found the duo in a compromising position. Later, they intimated the husband of the woman about the incident," the villager added. Police registered a case and arrested two persons, including the woman's husband, and forwarded them to court on Saturday.      

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Odisha: Foot over-bridges for smooth movement of passengers

Odisha: Gurupriya bridge to remain under CCTV surveillance 

CP's 5 rules for road safety

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018