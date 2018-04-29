Couple stripped for illicit affair

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE : A mob reportedly stripped a man and a woman in Bualibeda village under Umerkote police limits on Friday on suspicion of having an illicit affair. They allegedly assaulted the couple. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the victims filed a complaint with the police on Saturday. "We had guests at my place, when the mob barged into our house. They shaved our hair and stripped us and paraded us through the village by tying us with a rope.

They assaulted us and filmed videos. No one came to help us. I am under mental trauma. After gathering some courage, I have filed First Information Report with police," said a victim. Meanwhile, a villager said the man was spotted near the house of the woman who is as an Anganwadi worker. "As the husband of the woman was absent, the mob entered the house and found the duo in a compromising position. Later, they intimated the husband of the woman about the incident," the villager added. Police registered a case and arrested two persons, including the woman's husband, and forwarded them to court on Saturday.