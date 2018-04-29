CP's 5 rules for road safety

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Saturday organised an awareness programme on road safety as part of the 29th Road Safety Week. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Asit Kumar Tripathy said “the State Government is taking necessary steps for enforcing traffic rules. The police and RTO officials will also enhance the enforcement activities in the coming days,” Tripathy told mediapersons. Tripathy acknowledged that road accidents have increased and fatality rate was also high.

“The high fatality rate is a serious concern. For reducing the fatality rate, the State Government is giving priority to road engineering and enforcement activities, and we are reviewing the matter every month with the SPs and the Collectors,” Tripathy said.

“On the occasion of Madhu Babu birth anniversary Commissionerate Police launched a campaign on road safety which has been named as ‘five golden rules of road safety’,” Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania said. The campaign’s five golden rules are, riders and pillion riders should wear helmets, car drivers and the persons sitting in the front seat should wear seat belts, drivers should not drink and drive, drivers should not use mobile phones while driving and drivers should not over speed.