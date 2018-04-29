Jumbo tramples 2 to death

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Elephant menace continues to haunt forest villages in Rairakhol sub-division of Sambalpur district. An elephant trampled two elderly, including a woman, to death late on Friday.

The incident took place in Makarkenda village in Rairakhol. The deceased were identified as Sambhu Bhoi (65) and Daimati Bhoi (70). According to reports, when Daimati got information about the presence of a herd of elephants in the area, she decided to shift to the house of Sambhu to retire for the night.

However, her plans went awry as Daimati, who had problem in her vision, was attacked by an elephant when she came out of the house. Later, the pachyderm entered the house and trampled Sambhu to death while he was asleep.

Elephant found dead

Baripada: A female elephant was found dead in Betnoti range within Baripada Territorial Forest Division of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The forest official spotted the carcass at a paddy field near Baincha village, close to Phuljhari forest of the range. Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallik said the age of the animal was around six years.

"The reason behind its death is yet to be ascertained as there is no injury mark on the carcass or signs of electrocution or indications of poisoning," the DFO said. The DFO further said that three block-level veterinary doctors from Rashgobindpur, Betnoti and Moroda along with veterinary doctors of Similipal Tiger Reserve were rushed to the spot. They conducted the autopsy on the carcass.

"A herd of six elephants, including a female from Similipal forest, were roaming in the forests of Rashgobindpur and Betnoti ranges and Moroda areas for the past 18 days. The forest officials were watching the movement of the herd," the DFO added.