MoU for milk plant inked  

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for setting up a five lakh litre per day capacity modernised dairy plant.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a function organised at Jaydev Bhawan here to celebrate World Veterinary Day. Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said, “Livestock sector plays a significant role in improving the livelihood, food security and safety of people. Contribution of livestock inspectors towards providing livestock treatment services is praiseworthy.” The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 87 livestock inspectors on the occasion.

The dairy plant will be established on 51 acres of land at Arilo village under Baranga tehsil in Cuttack district with an investment of `244.34 crore funded by Odisha Government and NABARD. The project shall be commissioned within 33 months and executed by NDDB on a turnkey basis.Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy, MP Prasanna Patsani, MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other government officials were present.