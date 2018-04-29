Home States Odisha

MoU for milk plant inked  

The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)

Published: 29th April 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for setting up a five lakh litre per day capacity modernised dairy plant.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a function organised at Jaydev Bhawan here to celebrate World Veterinary Day. Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said, “Livestock sector plays a significant role in improving the livelihood, food security and safety of people. Contribution of livestock inspectors towards providing livestock treatment services is praiseworthy.” The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 87 livestock inspectors on the occasion.

The dairy plant will be established on 51 acres of land at Arilo village under Baranga tehsil in Cuttack district with an investment of `244.34 crore funded by Odisha Government and NABARD. The project shall be commissioned within 33 months and executed by NDDB on a turnkey basis.Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy, MP Prasanna Patsani, MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other government officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Odisha: Foot over-bridges for smooth movement of passengers

Odisha: Gurupriya bridge to remain under CCTV surveillance 

CP's 5 rules for road safety

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018