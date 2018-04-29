Home States Odisha

Odisha: Foot over-bridges for smooth movement of passengers

Commuters facing trouble to move from one platform to another at small railway stations will now get relief as Indian Railways has planned to construct Foot Over Bridges.

Published: 29th April 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commuters facing trouble to move from one platform to another at small railway stations will now get relief as Indian Railways has planned to construct Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to facilitate smooth movement of passengers with a focus on safety. The new FOBs have been planned at Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Motari, Surla Road, Jhadupudi, Baruva, Summadevi, Banbihari Gwalipur, Baridhengarh, Badakhadeita, Manguli Choudwar, Mattagazpur, Badabandha, Sukinda Road, Sagadapeta, Baghuapal, Chilikidara and Janakideipur besides 20 other passenger halts.

“Cuttack and Jajpur-Keonjhar Road stations will have six-metre wide FOBs. The need of the FOBs was necessitated keeping in view the daily footfall of passengers. These stations will also have high level and concrete platforms. The rest will have first FOBs,” said a railway official. Sources said works for the third wide FOB at Bhubaneswar and second at Bhadrak are on with a target to complete those within six months, a record time for any FOBs in Indian Railways. Started in December last year, the FOBs are expected to be ready before Rath Yatra in July.

The Railways had also focused on eliminating Unmanned Level Crossings (UMLCs). While Khurda Road Railway Division under East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction is totally free from UNLCs, all such level crossings will be closed in Waltair and Sambalpur Railway Divisions by July end.

“Stress is being laid to ensure passengers safety at all railway stations. Small railway stations, including passenger halts earlier received a lot of complaints. The FOB facility is also coming with raised platforms at stations now with low-level platforms. This year the focus will be on providing better passenger amenities and comfort to passengers,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack Foot Over Bridges
More from this section

Odisha: Gurupriya bridge to remain under CCTV surveillance 

CP's 5 rules for road safety

Couple stripped for illicit affair

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018