Odisha government to clarify on Lokayukta, House impasse ends

The two-day stalemate in the Assembly over appointment of Lokayukta ended on Saturday after the State Government agreed to clarify on the Opposition’s demand relating to submission.

Published: 29th April 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha State Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The two-day stalemate in the Assembly over appointment of Lokayukta ended on Saturday after the State Government agreed to clarify on the Opposition’s demand relating to submission of alleged fake affidavit in the Supreme Court. Pre-lunch sessions of the House were disrupted for two consecutive days by the Opposition Congress and BJP members who accused the Government of submitting a fake affidavit stating that the Lokayukta Act has been implemented in the State since 2015.

The Opposition had been demanding a clarification from the Government along with a copy of the notification with regard to the enforcement of the Odisha Lokayukta Act. Normalcy returned to the House after the State Government reportedly agreed at the all party meeting to clarify on the matter. Before and during the all party meeting, the House had to be adjourned several times because of the ruckus created by Opposition members demanding a clarification on the issue.

“The Government will examine and inform the House in this regard,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said in the Assembly after the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat. Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said all should respect the Supreme Court judgment.Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, who had raised the issue of the State Government allegedly submitting a false affidavit, pointed out that two newspapers have published reports saying that the Government will file a revised affidavit in the apex court. “I feel the Government should examine the news items and clarify its stand in the House on the matter,” he said.

As soon as the question hour started, Opposition Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the House demanding that Deputy Speaker Sananda Marandi should give a ruling directing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clarify on the issue. The Opposition had been alleging that the affidavit filed by the State Government in the Supreme Court on the appointment of Lokayukta is false. The House later discussed on the budget demand of Industries Department.

