Odisha Grievance cells to stop from April 30  owing to heatwave

The State Government had decided to stop grievance hearing at all offices from April 30 till further orders in view of the heatwave conditions in Odisha. 

Published: 29th April 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government had decided to stop grievance hearing at all offices from April 30 till further orders in view of the heatwave conditions in Odisha. “As the State Government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people while traveling to the district headquarters to redress their grievances during the grueling heatwave conditions, it has decided to temporarily stop hearing of the grievances at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell as well as the grievance cells in all district headquarters from April 30 till heatwave condition recedes,” said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here. The release, however, said people can lodge their grievance through telephone and e-mail. The telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of different district collectors will be published in newspapers soon.

