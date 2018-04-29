Home States Odisha

Odisha: Gurupriya bridge to remain under CCTV surveillance 

Necessary security measures have been put in place owing to opposition by the Maoists. ​

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the completion of construction of much-awaited Gurupriya bridge over river Janbai in cut-off area of the district, the State Government has decided to instal CCTV camera for security of the bridge, which is likely to be opened for vehicular traffic in the first week of May. Necessary security measures have been put in place owing to opposition by the Maoists. Though construction work was carried out in 2014 under the watchful eye of BSF personnel deployed at both sides of the bridge, security measures have been stepped up  based on recent intelligence inputs.

Six CCTV cameras would be installed along the bridge to track the  movement of visitors. Besides, there will be 24×7 webcasting which would be monitored by BSF personnel and Works department officials. This apart, the department will instal 46 high power bulbs along the bridge, including a high mast light at the entry point to ensure proper webcasting of the bridge in night.

Similarly, senior police officers of the  district and BSF officials will hold frequent review meetings to monitor movement of the ultras in the region. A police check post will also be set up near the bridge to keep a close vigil on visitors, police sources said.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the bridge will give an impetus to development in the area. The 910-metre long bridge and 1,200-metre approaching road on either side of the bridge are executed by Kolkata-based Royal Infraconstru Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 172 crore. The bridge will connect 151 villages, having a population of about 30,000 in seven panchayats, to the mainland. The foundation stone for the bridge was laid in 1982 by former chief minister J B Patnaik and again by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2000.

