Odisha: Jamankira farmers seek insurance, threaten fast-unto-death

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Jamankira in the district under the banner of Militia Chasi Sangathan staged a demonstration on completion of their month-long dharna in front of the office of Jamankira tehsildar on Saturday over their four-point of charter of demands. The farmers have resolved to go on fast-unto-death and hold demonstration in each gram panchayat under the block everyday beginning May 3.Their demands include immediate disbursement of crop insurance compensation to the farmers, smooth payment of input subsidy, conversion of short-term loan into medium-term loan and waiver of agricultural loan.

Farmers from all the 21 gram panchayats under Jamankira block, led by Kushadhwaja Choudhury, accused the district administration and the State Government of fleecing them on crop insurance. He said although they have been on dharna for a month in front of the tehsildar's office, the district administration did not expedite their demands.

Explaining that paddy farmers in the block have been badly affected due to drought condition coupled with attack of brown plant hopper (BPH) during last kharif season, Choudhury said there has been more than 50 per cent crop loss. He said their demand is legitimate and as they had paid crop insurance premium. "We have every right to claim compensation for crop loss."

However, the State Government and the district administration are indifferent to the problems of the farmers and have failed to mitigate their sufferings, he added. Choudhury said the farmers should be given crop insurance within 45 days from the date of submission of the crop cutting report. Even though the report was submitted on February 2, both the State Government and the insurance company concerned are silent over disbursement of crop insurance even after close to three months of submission of report, he said.

This apart, the Government had declared that short-term loan of drought affected farmers be converted into medium-term loan. However, the banks and cooperative societies are adopting dilly dallying tactics on the issue. The farmers demanded that the Government should initiate steps immediately to convert the loan taken by the farmers into medium-term loan.

The fate of disbursement of input subsidy to farmers is no different and either they have been denied or deprived of getting actual input subsidy. The farmers are also demanding that the State Government should waive agricultural loan and provide interest-free loan to the farmers to ensure that they do not distance themselves from agriculture.

Earlier, Kuchinda Sub-Collector Biswaranjan Nayak, Jamankira tehsildar Manoj Meher, Jamankira Block Development Officer Muralildhar Naik, ARCS, Kuchinda, Gopal Pruseth and Branch Manager of Sambalpur District Co-operative Central Bank, Brundabal Sahu, held talks with the agitating farmers over their demands. The officials had assured that the insurance company, which had insured their crop, would be called and the matter resolved within 10 days. But there has been no visible progress in this regard.