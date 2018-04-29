Odisha: More facilities for ‘energy highway’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an inauguration spree on Sunday. He will inaugurate the pump station of Paradip-Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline (PHBPL) at Hidigaon, Paradip-Balasore section of LPG pipeline and second Carousal of LPG bottling plant at Kuruda in Balasore district.

The PHBPL pipeline is considered as the energy highway to entire Eastern and North-Eastern region for supplying crude oil to five refineries at Paradip, Haldia, Barauni, Bongaigaon and Guwahati. It is envisaged to feed crude oil to Numaligarh refinery in the NE region and reduce the positioning cost of crude at the upcountry refineries at least by Rs 300 crore per annum.

Executive Director of South Eastern Region Pipe Lines (SERPL) of Indian Oil PC Choubey said the newly constructed Balasore Pump Station with all state-of-the-art facilities will play a key role in feeding all the refineries.Paradip is having one of the biggest crude oil storage facility with 31 crude oil storage tanks of 60,000 kilolitre each.

With an annual capacity of 37 MMTPA, the largest crude oil handling facility has three single point mooring systems which are installed in deep sea at a distance of 21 km from the shore. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has invested Rs 586 crore for augmentation of PHBPL project in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Works to the tune of Rs 321 crore have been conducted in Odisha only.

The Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipe Line (PHDPL) is the first LPG pipeline in Eastern India being laid by IOC. The 710-km long pipeline is envisaged to cater to the LPG demand of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.With the commissioning of 157 km of 10.75 inch diameter Paradip-Balasore section pipeline and construction of pump station at Paradip and delivery station at Balasore, the road transportation of LPG from Paradip is eliminated reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Pritish Bharat said the project would result in reduction of Co2 emission to the tune of 16 lakh MT per annum.“The commissioning of new bottling facilities at Balasore will enhance overall bottling capacity of 180 MTPA for IOC in Odisha making itself sufficient to meet enhanced demand arisen due to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Once it is commissioned, about 1.3 crore gas cylinders can be filled at the plant,” he informed. Odisha’s LPG demand for IOC was projected at 150 MTPA for 2017-18 while the installed capacity till 2016-17 was 90 MTPA. The current sourcing of bottling demand is being met from nearby plants located at Vizag and Jamshedpur.