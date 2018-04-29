Odisha: PMO makes a U-turn on RSP-run Ispat General Hospital

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) will be upgraded into Super Specialty Hospital and Medical College (SSHMC), the PM’s Office (PMO) has made a U-turn asking the BJD Government in Odisha to share cost. A meeting was held at the PMO on February 6 this year by the Joint Secretary to the PM to review the progress of action plan on upgradation of IGH.

Minutes of the meeting available with this paper state that it was decided development of Super Specialty facilities in Neurology, Neuro Surgery and Plastic/Burn units would be taken up in the first phase, while in the second phase Cardiology, Cardio-thoracic and Nephrology departments would be equipped with Super Specialty facilities. It was noted that development of the first phase would take place with funding pattern in the ratio of 60:40 (Centre:State) from PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and Odisha Government.

Sources said the consultant firm HLL Infratech Services Ltd (HITES), which had earlier prepared a detailed project report on IGH upgradation, on April 6 submitted a budgetary cost estimate of Rs 136 crore for the first phase work. Accordingly, the executive director (Personnel & Administration), RSP, SAIL on April 9 requested the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department, Odisha and Joint Secretary to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide their share of Rs 54 crore and Rs 82 crore respectively.

Incidentally, in August 2017, both Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh Lok Sabha member Jual Oram and heavyweight Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray had claimed that Rs 200 crore was sanctioned from the PMSSY for IGH. But, not a single pie was released and finally, the PMO worked out the cost-sharing formula. The recent development is being seen as a loss of credibility of the BJP. Exactly a month ago, Ray had again written to the Prime Minister over the IGH issue stating that “frustration and anger of the public are rising putting to suspicion our credence and putting us on the back foot.”

The ruling BJD lost no time to attack the Modi Government. Sundargarh district BJD working president and former minister Sarada Prasad Nayak said Modi, during election rally in April 2014 and after becoming the Prime Minister, had officially announced the IGH project in April 2015 with the sole aim of garnering political mileage. He said people of Rourkela and Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency have realised that they were cheated and would give a befitting reply to the BJP. Nayak said healthcare services at IGH have collapsed with manpower shortage and patients are being turned away.

Expressing concern, RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi said three years have passed without any progress in the project, adding that the IGH is in a critical condition with hardly 75 doctors now physically present against the peak strength of around 170 doctors.