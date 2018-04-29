Skill centre for filigree artisans comes up at Cuttack

Home States Odisha

Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre for Filigree Craftsmen was inaugurated Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday. 

Published: 29th April 2018 01:41 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre for Filigree Craftsmen was inaugurated Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering organised at BSNL ground near Satichoura Chowk, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill development & Entrepreneurship said the state-of-the-art centre set up by National Skill Development Corporation and Gems and Jewellery Skill Council of India in association with EduJobs Academy is aimed at universalising the indigenous folk art form and skills of Tarakashi artisans and goldsmiths of Cuttack. The centre will provide training on marketing strategies including e-commerce to help artisans in becoming self sustainable and contacting buyers directly.

“The centre will not only provide traditional artisans ample opportunities to upgrade their skills but also open a window to connect with global expo market,” said Pradhan. Efforts would also be made to train and certify traditional artisans of Cuttack district engaged in filigree, horn works, pottery and Maniabandha Pata weaving works besides enhancing their skills and income by linking local bazaars with international markets.  

Plans to revive Utkal Tannery are also on the anvil, he said.
On the occasion, Pradhan felicitated five renowned filigree artisans of Cuttack and also launched Pipe Fitter (City Gas Distribution) course at Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar though video conferencing. Among others, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, GAIL Director (Projects) Ashutosh Karnatak, Chairman of Gems and Jewellery Skill Council of India, Pramod Agrawal and former Chief Secretary of Tripura Dr Sanjay Panda were present.  

