Utkal Divas in Saudi Arabia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 200 Odia families residing in Saudi Arabia celebrated Odisha Day in Dammam, KSA recently.The Odisha Association of Saudi Arabia, Kalingan-KSA, organised the Utkal Divas celebration.The event started with famous Odia song "Bande Utkala Janani" and was followed by Mangalacharana by Sara Sheikh.

The event featured shows of Odisha's dance, music, handicraft and fashion besides food. An annual magazine Kalingan-2018 was also released on the occasion.Odia industrialist Dr Deb Mohanty and Ollywood star Amlan Das attended as guests while Santosh Das, Sarafat Sheikh, Jyotirmay Dash, Ranjan Rath, Manas Das, Kulamani Biswal and Preetam Mohanty coordinated the event. The organisaers said their objective is to spread the Odia culture on the foreign land and hoped that thir effort will contribute to enhance the interest in Odisha.