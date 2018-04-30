Home States Odisha

Dr Chintamani Panda stresses on high immunisation coverage

State president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics Dr Chintamani Panda spoke to medaipersons on the occasion of World Immunisation Week.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

A child being given polio immunisation (FILE photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Immunisation N is the most powerful tool at disposal to prevent childhood mortality. Many deadly diseases can be prevented through sustained and intensified vaccination programmes, said State president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Dr Chintamani Panda. Talking to medaipersons on the occasion of World Immunisation Week here on Sunday, Dr Panda said the focus is now to push for rapid scaling up of efforts to achieve full immunisation coverage to reduce the number of young lives lost to vaccine-preventable diseases.

India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) is amongst the world’s largest public health programmes that targets 2.7 crore newborns every year with vaccines that are free of cost. Vaccines against leading preventable childhood diseases including polio, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, rotavirus diarrhea and pneumonia have been successfully administered.

The International Vaccine Access Center’s Pneumonia and Diarrhoea Progress Report 2017 states that India could prevent over 90,000 child deaths by scaling up coverage of immunisation programme against pneumonia and diarrhoea. Since the goal is to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1000 live births and under-5 mortality to at least as low as 25 per 1000 live births by 2030, Dr Panda said, immunization coverage has to go beyond 90 per cent by December 2020 from around 80 per cent now.

Vice-president of IAP (Bhubaneshwar) Dr Susrut Das said the Government’s ongoing efforts to introduce newer vaccines in the UIP will help prevent leading infections contributing to childhood mortality. “The availability and inclusion of new vaccines will help meet the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to reduce under- 5 mortality by 2030,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
immunisation vaccines vaccination
More from this section

Kunduli gang-rape case: Probe panel visits family, crime spot

Odisha: Distress sale leaves onion growers in dire straits

Wading through sewerage water turns daily affair for commuters in Bhubaneshwar

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple