Five MoUs inked at Odisha Skills 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a boost to the technical education sector, five agreements were signed on Sunday during the two-day State-level skills competition event.The memoranda of understanding were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The first MoU was signed between the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics.

The second MoU was signed between the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), Government of India and BPUT in the field of super computation, artificial intelligence and high-end research. The third MoU was signed between the C-DAC and Centurion University of Technology and Management in the field of super computation and its use for skill development and research.

Another MoU was signed between Director of Technical Education and Training and Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) for establishment of five mini tool rooms in five ITIs at Berhampur, Balasore, Cuttack, Talcher and Hirakud for imparting professional training to ITI passouts in handling high-end machines and technology. The fifth MoU was signed between Odisha Skill Development Authority and Eye-Mitra 2.5 New Version Generation, a division of Essilor India, for sector specific skill development for self-employment in vision care.

“The skill competitions will be performed and demonstrated live in front of the audience for the first time in the State by as many as 200 students from different districts in 25 trades. The competition would provide students an opportunity to showcase their talents in the national and international forums,” the Chief Minister said. The competition is a part of the ‘Odisha Skills 2018’, which was inaugurated in Cuttack by the Chief Minister on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das on Saturday.