LPG coverage goes up in State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ BALASORE: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated three projects, including capacity addition of the LPG bottling plant of IOCL, in Balasore district. Inaugurating the Rs 586 crore Chandipur-Paradip-Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline’s (PHBPL) pump station at Hidigaon, Rs 400 crore Paradip-Balasore section of the Paradip-Haridaspur-Durgapur LPG pipeline, and Rs 8.3 crore Carousal of LPG bottling plant at Khurda, the Union Minister said the Narendra Modi Government at Centre has not only improved the LPG penetration into rural areas but given due attention for consolidation of infrastructure facilities to ensure energy security.

“After Modi Government came to power, the LPG coverage in the State has increased from 20 per cent (pc) in 2014 to 62 pc while in Balasore district, the rise is 60 pc from 19 pc,” Pradhan said.While only 9 pc of the households of Mayubhanj district had LPG connection in 2014, it has gone up to 35 pc. The household coverage in Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts has increased from 15 pc to 45 and 75 pc respectively. While the Centre is making a concerted effort for development of the poor, Pradhan said the State Government is not giving due importance to the centrally sponsored programmes.

Though the Centre has completed the rural electrification programme in mission mode, 40 lakh households in Odisha are still going without electricity. The rural sanitation programme under Swachh Bharat Programme is a big failure in the State with only 45 pc household having toilets. This is despite the programme is fully funded by the Centre. Launching a scathing attack on the State Government for largescale corruption in the selection of beneficiaries under the rural housing scheme, Pradhan said a majority of the beneficiaries are members of the ruling BJD.

The Union Minister said the LPG demand for IOCL in Odisha is projected at 150 TMTPA for 2017-18 while the installed capacity till 2016-17 was 90 TMTPA. The current sourcing of bottling demand of the State is being met from nearby Vizag and Jamshedpur.“Our consumer strength was 20.2 lakh in May 2014 which has rapidly grown to 61 lakh as of now and is expected to reach about 80 lakh by the year end. This enhanced bottling capacity will meet the additional requirement of Odisha,” he said.