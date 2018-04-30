Home States Odisha

Odisha: Minor lured with chocolate, ‘raped’

The alleged crime took place on April 24, the incident came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against accused Ranjan Nayak with police on Sunday.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

rape,abuse

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man at Baruneidiha village within Rajkanika police limits here. Though the alleged crime took place on April 24, the incident came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against accused Ranjan Nayak with police on Sunday.
 On April 24 evening, Ranjan allegedly lured the child with a chocolate to a secluded place in the village and raped her. The accused has fled from the village after committing the crime.

“We found our daughter crying in an orchard of the village. She had sustained injuries after being raped by Ranjan. Some villagers tried to hush up the case and pressurised us against filing police complaint. They also offered us money to bury the issue,” said the victim’s mother.The girl’s father claimed that he had informed fellow villagers about the incident and sought their help to get the suspects booked. However, some villagers, including family members of the accused, pressurised him not to lodge a complaint with police in this regard.

Rajkanika IIC Sandhyarani Beuria said acting on the FIR of the victim girl’s parents, a case has been registered against the accused. The girl was taken to Government hospital at Rajkanika for medical examination. Police are raiding several hideouts of the accused to arrest him, Beuria said. If involvement of any villagers to hush up the case is revealed during investigation, strict action will be taken against them,  the IIC added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape minor rape
More from this section

Kunduli gang-rape case: Probe panel visits family, crime spot

Odisha: Distress sale leaves onion growers in dire straits

Wading through sewerage water turns daily affair for commuters in Bhubaneshwar

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple