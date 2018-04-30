Odisha: Six-year-old rape victim succumbs after a week’s struggle

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The six-year-old girl of Salepur, who was inhumanly raped by her neighbour raising hue and cry across the State, succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment under the care of a team of specialists for more than a week.Despite the doctors’ efforts, the victim breathed her last at about 5 pm following cardiac arrest. Later, local police were informed and the Collector provided a Mahaprayan vehicle for transportation of the body from the hospital to her Jagannathpur village, said SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Shyama Kanungo.

Meanwhile, a pal of gloom has descended on the village under Fogala panchayat. While people from different walks of life rushed to console the bereaved family of the victim, a section police force has been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident. The victim’s family members have demanded capital punishment to the culprit.

A day after the gruesome incident, police had arrested the rape accused, Mohammad Mustaque and registered a case under Sections 376 and 307 of IPC and POCSO Act. Now, the case will turn to Section 302 of IPC, informed SP (Rural) Madhab Chandra Sahoo, adding police have expedited the investigation.

On April 21, the victim, a Class-I student belonging to minority community, had gone to buy biscuits from a shop in the village at about 7.30 pm when 25-year-old Mustaque, a married neighbour, took her to Jagannathpur Nodal UP School by alluring her with some chocolates and committed the crime.

The victim was rescued at about 9.30 pm in a critical condition and shifted to SCBMCH. The hospital authorities constituted a 13-member special medical team comprising heads of different departments led by Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof Saroj Satapathy for her treatment. But the best efforts by the team of doctors failed to save the child.

Later, the last rites were performed in the presence of police and administrative officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of the rape victim and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family. He also announced ex gratia of `5 lakh for next of the kin of the victim.