Patnagarh parcel bomb case: CB to rope in Israel agency to tighten box of evidence

BHUBANESWAR : Patnagarh parcel bomb case watertight, Crime Branch is not leaving anything to chance. It will send crucial evidence to an Israel- based agency besides seeking service of national scientific agencies for establishing involvement of Punjilal Meher, the English lecturer who is the mastermind and only accused in the case.

Sources informed that the Crime Branch will send Punjilal’s laptop to a national forensic laboratory for retrieving the data which he reportedly deleted in a bid to avoid getting caught. Punjilal has reportedly confessed to the investigators that he had written the letter to Balangir SP for hoodwinking the cops. The agency investigators suspect that Punjilal had written the letter on his laptop and later transferred it in his pen drive for taking out a print out from an internet cafe.

Investigators can scientifically ascertain when a laptop is connected to a pen drive and viceversa. They have also seized the printer of the internet cafe from where Punjilal had reportedly taken out the print out of the letter. Similarly, CCTV footage collected near one of the courier offices will be sent to Israel for confirming Punjilal’s presence in the video recordings. Punjilal visited three courier offices in Raipur for booking the parcel. He visited the first courier office in a cycle rickshaw and he asked the rickshaw puller to book the package. However, the staff of the courier office asked the rickshaw puller to call the customer for booking the parcel himself. He then left without booking the parcel there.

Though his footage was captured in the courier office where he visited first, the data has been overwritten in the hard drive. Crime Branch officers have found that there is a firm in Israel which can retrieve the overwritten data and are planning to send the hard disk there to retrieve the overwritten data. The anonymous letter received by the police that was used to confuse the investigation process, will also be sent to a forensic science laboratory. The investigators are trying to collect scientific evidence of his finger prints through the envelope he sent to Balangir Police.

THE CB is also trying to collect scientific evidence of Punjilal’s finger prints on the letter through ‘ninhydrin’ and the method is not available in Odisha. It is of the opinion that the accused may have used either his saliva for enclosing the envelope or glue which was recovered from his home. The exhibits will be sent to a laboratory for conducting a DNA test and to ascertain if the glue used was the same one which has been recovered from Punjilal’s house. Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad is specialised in examining the gadgets and the officers are mulling to send Punjilal’s laptop there for examination.

Similarly, the officers are mulling to send the DNA exhibits to Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar for further examination. Besides, Punjilal has reportedly confessed before the investigators that he dumped the leftover materials meant for preparing the explosives in a dustbin. Crime Branch officers will send the scrap of the dustbin to a forensic laboratory for ascertaining whether any explosive material was dumped in it. The agency took Punjilal on sixday remand on April 26. The agency’s officers have been interrogating Punjilal at Balangir Circuit House to get to the bottom of the crime which was executed by him alone as per his confession.