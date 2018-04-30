RS 202 crore released for Kalahandi Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kandhamal districts will no longer have to travel to cities for advanced and specialised treatment. The State Government has released Rs 202.39 crore for the proposed Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Kalahandi for which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already laid the foundation stone. The project being built under PPP mode in collaboration with Vedanta Group will fulfil long-cherished aspirations of the people of the region. Last month, the Government had signed an MoU with Vedanta Group for the project.

As per the agreement, Vedanta would bear the expenses for the medical college and hospital building to be built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. Estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 302.39 crore, the medical college and hospital project will be undertaken on Turnkey basis under the supervision of Works Department. “The land required for the project has already been demarcated at Bhangabari near Bhawanipatna. The department has started process for tendering and once it is finalised, the work would start soon,” said a Health Department official.

Apart from the MCH buildings, ancillary establishments like 300-bed men’s hostel and 150-bed women’s hostel, 100-bed hostel for Senior Residents and 60-bed hostel for nurses will be constructed along with 86 residential quarters for faculty members and doctors. Besides, 150-bed nursing hostel, 36 residential quarters for paramedical staff and a 650-seat state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on the campus of the tertiary care health institution.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment for upgrading health infrastructure and facilities across Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said the project expected to be completed in next two years will usher in a new era of socio-economic development in the region. The Kalahandi MCH will add 100 doctors every year.

Of the nine MCHs, the institutions at Koraput and Baripada are already operational since last year, while the colleges at Balasore and Balangir will take admissions from this year. “The proposed MCHs at Puri, Talcher, Sundargarh and Keonjhar will completely transform the healthcare scenario in the State. Our plan is to provide quality healthcare to every person free of cost. The colleges will also play a pivotal role in overcoming the crisis of doctors,” Jena added.