Sporadic hatching of Olive Ridley turtles

After 10 days of mass crawling, the newborn Olive Ridley turtles emerged from pits at Rushikulya rookery and continued sporadic hatching as well as nesting under adequate protection.

BERHAMPUR: After 10 days of mass crawling, the newborn Olive Ridley turtles emerged from pits at Rushikulya rookery and continued sporadic hatching as well as nesting under adequate protection. Spread over 7 km stretching from the coastline in front of Purunabandha village to the beach in front of Kantiagada village, the rookery witnessed the highest number of turtles nesting of 4,45,091 during last February. Even as the mass hatching of eggs was on, the turtles re-appeared for nesting which too continued for more than a week.

According to locals, this year around 1 lakh turtles nested for the second time. As each nest contained around 100 to 120 eggs, the double nesting this year would create a record, said wildlife experts. The eggs, according to experts, generally hatch between 45 and 60 days. The hatchlings remain buried in the nest for around 48 hours. This is the time when their outer shell gets slightly hard so that they can venture into the sea.

