Storage woes lead to onion distress

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Lack of adequate storage and marketing facilities is forcing onion farmers of Kalahandi district to resort to distress sale.While harvesting is on in full swing in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Narla and Golamunda blocks, the traditional onion growing areas of the district, both farmers and local consumers are being deprived of the benefits despite a bumper harvest this year due to inadequate storage facilities and market linkage.

Farmers are forced to sell onions to traders at a throwaway price. Mana Bag, an onion grower from Ghantbahal village, said, “As there are no storage facilities, we are disposing of the stock to traders from Chhattisgarh at `5 to `6 per kg due to lack of storage facilities.”On the other hand, the traders sell onion at `10 to `15 per kg to people in the local markets of Bhawanipatna , Kesinga and Junagarh. Sources said traders from outside, particularly from Chhattisgarh, purchase onion from farmers at a cheaper rate. After storing the onions for about three to four months, they sell it at a higher price.

Besides, unavailability of proper market linkage has also limited the onion growing area in the district. During the current rabi season, onion has been grown in 2,328 hectares (ha) of land. While onions have been grown with seeds provided by the Horticulture department at subsidised rate in only 136 ha, in rest of the areas, farmers have arranged seeds from the open market. According to the assessment of Horticulture department, 36,782 tonnes of onion will be produced this season. The local onion consumption annually is about 10,000 tonnes.

Under the Horticulture Mission, farmers are given 50 per cent subsidy to construct 20-tonne capacity onion storage houses. However, the mission has found few takers due to faulty policy of the Government. While each storage house costs `1.75 lakh, the Horticulture department provides subsidy to a beneficiary farmer after construction of the store.

Gopabandhu Sahu, an onion farmer from Matia village, said they find it difficult to invest such a huge amount of money and hence, are reluctant to accept the benefits of the mission. Another farmer Kaluram Majhi of Kharsel village said as most of the onion growers are mostly small and marginal farmers, they cannot afford to construct the storage houses from their own sources and then wait for the subsidy. As per reports, 97 storage houses have been approved by the department for the current year. However, only 35 persons have completed the structures and after verification, process is underway to provide subsidy in 20 cases. Last year, farmers had constructed 138 storage houses.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Sailesh Pattnaik said there are few takers for the storage houses as farmers have to first invest to complete the structure and be eligible for subsidy later. If banks come forward and finance the stores, more farmers can take the benefit of the mission, he said.Pattnaik admitted that absence of a market system is a problem. Regulated Marketing Committees can help farmers by using cotton market yards of the district as mandis for onions, he added.