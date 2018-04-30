Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spends night with villagers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spent a night at Haripur village under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district and took stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government at Centre. Pradhan spending a night in the village is part of the Union Government’s Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, a rural outreach programme, to connect with Dalits and tribals to counter opposition parties targeting the Modi Government over its alleged anti- Dalit policies.

Addressing a meeting of the villagers, Pradhan explained the welfare measures and pro-poor initiatives taken by the Centre for their development and sought to know if the benefits of the programmes have reached to them. Apart from reaching out the poor households, the programme aims at enrolling them under seven flagship schemes of the Centre.

Households which have not been covered under these schemes were extended the benefits by officers of the departments concerned in the presence of Union Minister. Pradhan switched on the light in house of Guru Singh, a beneficiary under Saubhagya scheme, under which free electricity connenction is given by the Government. Banks accounts were opened for families who were not covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Pradhan flags off solar projects BARIPADA:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated a solar-powered drinking water project ( Indian Oil Jal Jivan) and solar power street light (Indian Oil Surjya Prakash) at Tilapada village within Betnoti police limits of Mayurbhanj district. The cost of the solar-power project is `25 lakh and solar-power street light `15 lakh. He also launched three projects, including a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling unit built at a cost of `321 crore in Balasore district. Addressing a public meeting at Tilapada, Pradhan said the State Government was creating obstacles for the tribaldominated Mayurbhanj district. “The State Government is not taking any interest in any developmental project sponsored by the Central Government.