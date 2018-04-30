Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spends night with villagers

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spent a night at Haripur village and took stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spent a night at Haripur village under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district and took stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government at Centre. Pradhan spending a night in the village is part of the Union Government’s Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, a rural outreach programme, to connect with Dalits and tribals to counter opposition parties targeting the Modi Government over its alleged anti- Dalit policies.

Addressing a meeting of the villagers, Pradhan explained the welfare measures and pro-poor initiatives taken by the Centre for their development and sought to know if the benefits of the programmes have reached to them. Apart from reaching out the poor households, the programme aims at enrolling them under seven flagship schemes of the Centre.

Households which have not been covered under these schemes were extended the benefits by officers of the departments concerned in the presence of Union Minister. Pradhan switched on the light in house of Guru Singh, a beneficiary under Saubhagya scheme, under which free electricity connenction is given by the Government. Banks accounts were opened for families who were not covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Pradhan flags off solar projects BARIPADA:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated a solar-powered drinking water project ( Indian Oil Jal Jivan) and solar power street light (Indian Oil Surjya Prakash) at Tilapada village within Betnoti police limits of Mayurbhanj district. The cost of the solar-power project is `25 lakh and solar-power street light `15 lakh. He also launched three projects, including a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling unit built at a cost of `321 crore in Balasore district. Addressing a public meeting at Tilapada, Pradhan said the State Government was creating obstacles for the tribaldominated Mayurbhanj district. “The State Government is not taking any interest in any developmental project sponsored by the Central Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Narendra Modi Dalit
More from this section

Kunduli gang-rape case: Probe panel visits family, crime spot

Odisha: Distress sale leaves onion growers in dire straits

Wading through sewerage water turns daily affair for commuters in Bhubaneshwar

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple