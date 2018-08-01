Amenity centres inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 34 wayside amenity centres in difference parts of the State through video conferencing at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The CM directly inaugurated five centres at Jatamundei Chowk in Cuttack, Duburi-Kalinganagar in Jajpur, Odagaon in Nayagarh, Dhama in Sambalpur and Kapilash in Dhenkanal. Other centres were inaugurated by Ministers, local MPs and MLAs.“The centres have toilets, safe drinking water, parking and cafeteria facilities.

These will cater to the needs of our tourists, especially women, during their journey,” Naveen said. The Works department has been assigned the task of maintenance of the centres. Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan and Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan were present.