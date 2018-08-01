Home States Odisha

Audit objects to excess provision for Gurupriya

The Principal Accountant General (PAG) has raised objection over alleged excessive provision made for construction of Gurupriya Bridge connecting cut off area of Malkangiri district.

BHUBANESWAR:The Principal Accountant General (PAG) has raised objection over alleged excessive provision made for construction of Gurupriya Bridge connecting cut off area of Malkangiri district.
A draft audit report pointed at provisioning of around Rs 24 crore towards hiring of barges including petrol and lubricant for tugs and boats which the analysis of rates (AOR) of Odisha Government does not provide for. Besides, Rs 4 crore was provided for launching girders for construction.

Estimates for construction of similar high level bridges over Mahanadi river at Cuttack and Sambalpur did not provide for such expenses. “The lump sum provisions were in deviation from OPWD code, AOR and regular practice,” it said.Since the estimate had already provided for construction of service road across the river for smooth transportation of machinery and materials, making additional provision for carrying machinery on barges/tugs/boat through waterways appears contradictory, the audit report said.

Further, as per the Works Department’s office memorandum (OM) of July 5, 2013 and AOR, overhead charges and contractor’s profit is pegged at 7.5 per cent each on the cost of material, labour and machinery to work out the estimated cost of item rate. However, overhead charges were calculated and provided at 25 per cent on the cost of material and labour and contractor’s profit was fixed at 10 per cent. The excess provision inflated the estimate by Rs 16.87 crore, it said.

Thus the total estimate was inflated by Rs 44.87 crore and considering that the bid was 65.34 per cent higher than the estimated cost, the extra expenditure due to inflated estimate worked out to Rs 74.19 crore.
The PAG said reply of Executive Engineer, Malkangiri in June, 2018 that the estimate had been prepared as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was not acceptable. Since the project was executed under State plan, AOR should have been adopted.

However, Secretary in the Works Department Nalini Kanta Pradhan dismissed the objections saying that this was a routine work of the auditor. The auditor has given his views and the State Government will submit the compliance report in time.

The Works Secretary said the contractor had submitted his rate and estimate was based on that. One of the reasons behind such delay in the completion of the bridge was the cost estimate, he said and added that the Government will clarify everything.

