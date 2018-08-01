Home States Odisha

Bhitarkanika to open for tourists today

Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will reopen for tourists from Wednesday after a three-month break.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district. (EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will reopen for tourists from Wednesday after a three-month break. The park was closed for tourists from May 1 to July 31 during the mating and nesting seasons of saltwater crocodiles, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bimal Prasanna Acharya. The prohibition was imposed as the reptiles need a calm environment for mating and nesting.

The DFO said a record number of salt water crocodiles nested during the season this year in Bhitarkanika.
As many as 101 nests of crocodiles were counted during this year’s nesting season against 79 nests counted last year, he added. Acharya said during the three-month break, repair works were undertaken in the park, including its renovation. “We have renovated the pen of albino crocodile ‘Gori’ at Danagamal within the park as the 42-year-old rare white crocodile is the cynosure of all eyes”, he said.

The DFO said tourists and visitors interested in visiting Bhitarkanika can log on to www.ecotourodisha.com and ensure their bookings. He said tourists from across India and abroad can stay at the Forest department’s rest houses in Dangamala, Agaranasi Habalikothi, Gupti and Eakakula.

The park had witnessed 74,480 tourists from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Recognised as the biggest salt-water crocodile conservation success story in the country, relentless efforts by the authorities have witnessed a rise in the crocodile population of Bhitarkanika from just around  97  in 1974  to 1,698 till January this year, the DFO said.

A few private tour and travel companies have erected tents for tourists  in Bhitarkanika.  “The tents have well furnished beds.  The facilities include bathrooms and toilets with warm and cold water for the visitors”, the forest officer added.

TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park crocodiles Divisional Forest Officer tourists

