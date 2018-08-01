Home States Odisha

Civic body to free Nayapalli Haza from encroachment

The drainage division of BMC will prepare a comprehensive plan for the development of Nayapalli Haza.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After facing a deluge of criticism over water logging menace in the City, the civic authorities on Tuesday said steps will be taken to free land in Nayapalli Haza (water body) from encroachment.

“A large patch of land adjoining Nayapalli Haza appears to have been occupied unauthorisedly. Land status will be checked and steps taken to add all Government land in Nayapalli Haza,” said Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement of BDA Bhabani Shankar Chayani after completion of the two-day eviction drive around the water body.    

Sources said the Haza, which was earlier spread over more than seven acres of land and was capable of holding back rainwater of the entire Nayapalli catchment, has now been reduced to less than 1.5 acres due to encroachment from almost all sides. This apart, siltation has also led to shrinking of the area of the water body.

The Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) carried out a joint eviction drive around the water body and demolished structures spread over 5,000 square feet area created out of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The drainage division of BMC will prepare a comprehensive plan for development of Nayapalli Haza. Chayani said after reviving the water body from encroachment, adequate steps will be taken to create more space in the Haza for collection of water. The water will then be treated scientifically and released through Drainage Channel No 10 which originates near the Haza.

BMC officials said as per the new drainage plan, discharge of storm water to Nayapalli Haza will be done through three channels. This will help solve the problem of flooding in Behera Sahi, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water logging Nayapalli Haza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century