Civic body to free Nayapalli Haza from encroachment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After facing a deluge of criticism over water logging menace in the City, the civic authorities on Tuesday said steps will be taken to free land in Nayapalli Haza (water body) from encroachment.

“A large patch of land adjoining Nayapalli Haza appears to have been occupied unauthorisedly. Land status will be checked and steps taken to add all Government land in Nayapalli Haza,” said Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement of BDA Bhabani Shankar Chayani after completion of the two-day eviction drive around the water body.

Sources said the Haza, which was earlier spread over more than seven acres of land and was capable of holding back rainwater of the entire Nayapalli catchment, has now been reduced to less than 1.5 acres due to encroachment from almost all sides. This apart, siltation has also led to shrinking of the area of the water body.

The Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) carried out a joint eviction drive around the water body and demolished structures spread over 5,000 square feet area created out of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The drainage division of BMC will prepare a comprehensive plan for development of Nayapalli Haza. Chayani said after reviving the water body from encroachment, adequate steps will be taken to create more space in the Haza for collection of water. The water will then be treated scientifically and released through Drainage Channel No 10 which originates near the Haza.

BMC officials said as per the new drainage plan, discharge of storm water to Nayapalli Haza will be done through three channels. This will help solve the problem of flooding in Behera Sahi, they said.