Cops recover husband’s body

BHADRAK:A day after a woman was murdered while attempting to save her daughter from being raped, her husband’s body was found from a canal near Kalitra village under Dhamnagar police limits of the district on Tuesday. The accused was nabbed in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

During interrogation after his arrest, the accused, Gopinath Mohanty, told the police that he had known that Rabindra Beuria had Rs 2 lakh in his house. On Sunday night, he went to Rabindra’s village Talasitha and offered liquor to him. When Rabindra got drunk, Gopinath killed him at Kalitra, a few kms from the village, and threw his body into the canal.

Gopinath then went to Rabindra’s house and called up the latter’s wife Bhaktilata from her husband’s mobile phone late in the night. When she opened the door, he barged in and tried to rape her minor daughter. When Bhaktilata offered resistance, Gopinath smashed her head with a blunt object leaving her grievously injured. He raped the girl and tied her to a pole. Although he wanted to loot the money before fleeing, Gopinath could not do so as villagers rushed to the house.

Later, the villagers took both Bhaktilata and her daughter to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. While the mother died in the hospital, the daughter is under treatment and her condition is stated to be stable.
Bhadrak SP B Gangadhar said the accused led the police to the canal from where the body was recovered. Rabindra’s Body was sent to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

