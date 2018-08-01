Even the dead not spared by water logging

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even the dead have not been spared by the water-logging menace. Residents of the Millennium City are facing a tough task to perform last rites of their dead relatives as the crematorium at Khannagar has been rendered defunct due to water logging for more than a week.

Like most parts of the city, the LPG-run crematorium too was inundated during heavy rains that lashed the State on July 20 and 21. The storm water receded after two days but left behind all the equipment installed on the premises damaged.

Apart from residents, particularly those belonging to low-income groups, volunteers of different social organisations are facing a lot of difficulties in cremating unclaimed bodies due to the defunct facility.

Though firewood can be used as an alternate option to cremate bodies, it is both expensive and scarce. One has to spend around `4000 to cremate a body with firewood, said a member of a voluntary organisation.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had set up the crematorium at Khannagar in 1985. As it was run with electricity, the civic body had to shell out a huge amount of money towards power bill. Moreover, the crematorium remained out of order most of the time.

In January last year, the CMC authorities converted the crematorium into an LPG facility at a cost of `15 lakh to curb pollution and also make cremation cost-effective. But soon after its inauguration, locals started complaining about heavy smoke and foul smell emanating from the chimney during cremation of bodies. The civic body was forced to shut the State’s first eco-friendly crematorium in March.

After lying unused for almost a year, the crematorium resumed operation after CMC authorities rectified the technical problem by raising the height of its chimney. The facility charges only `250 to cremate a body.

Contacted, CMC Commissioner Bikash Ranjan Mahapatra, who was ignorant of the situation, said the civic body would take steps to restore the defunct crematorium in a day or two.