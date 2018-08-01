Home States Odisha

Even the dead not spared by water logging

Khannagar crematorium has been rendered defunct due to water logging for more than a week.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even the dead have not been spared by the water-logging menace. Residents of the Millennium City are facing a tough task to perform last rites of their dead relatives as the crematorium at Khannagar has been rendered defunct due to water logging for more than a week.

Like most parts of the city, the LPG-run crematorium too was inundated during heavy rains that lashed the State on July 20 and 21. The storm water receded after two days but left behind all the equipment installed on the premises damaged.

Also Read | Drains cleared to cure water-logging woes

Apart from residents, particularly those belonging to low-income groups, volunteers of different social organisations are facing a lot of difficulties in cremating unclaimed bodies due to the defunct facility.
Though firewood can be used as an alternate option to cremate bodies, it is both expensive and scarce. One has to spend around `4000 to cremate a body with firewood, said a member of a voluntary organisation.
The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had set up the crematorium at Khannagar in 1985. As it was run with electricity, the civic body had to shell out a huge amount of money towards power bill. Moreover, the crematorium remained out of order most of the time.

In January last year, the CMC authorities converted the crematorium into an LPG facility at a cost of `15 lakh to curb pollution and also make cremation cost-effective. But soon after its inauguration, locals started complaining about heavy smoke and foul smell emanating from the chimney during cremation of bodies. The civic body was forced to shut the State’s first eco-friendly crematorium in March.

After lying unused for almost a year, the crematorium resumed operation after CMC authorities rectified the technical problem by raising the height of its chimney. The facility charges only `250 to cremate a body.

Contacted, CMC Commissioner Bikash Ranjan Mahapatra, who was ignorant of the situation, said the civic body would take steps to restore the defunct crematorium in a day or two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water-logging Millennium City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century