Extension for chit fund panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Tuesday extended the tenure of Justice MM Das Commission, which is probing the multi-crore chit fund scam, by another six months from August 5.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Home department on the day. The Commission was constituted by the State Government on July 9, 2013 to inquire into unauthorized collection of public deposits. So far, the panel has submitted five interim reports and identified over two lakh small investors who deposited `10,000 or less in different chit fund companies.

While the Commission has issued notices to 486 chit fund firms, the State Government has created a corpus of `300 crore for the purpose of refunding money to small depositors.After fifth-phase verification of 2,52,000 affidavits, the panel had identified about 50,000 small investors (who have invested `10,000 and less). It had submitted its first interim report on May 25, 2016 after verifying 26,976 affidavits. In its second interim report submitted on February 3, 2017, the Commission had informed the State Government about verification of 61,252 affidavits.

In its third interim report on July 25 2017, the Commission had identified 60,941 small investors while in the fourth, which was submitted on January 18 2018, it had verified 1,38,387 affidavits and identified w55,563 small investors.

Meanwhile, the State Government has started providing refunds to small depositors who were duped in the chit fund scam. The Finance department has written a letter to district Collectors regarding the identification of investors and refund process.

