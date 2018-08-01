Home States Odisha

Heavy rain likely today in various parts of Odisha

The cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in various parts of the State during next 24 hours.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in various parts of the State during next 24 hours.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, the cyclonic circulation now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Under its influence, heavy showers may occur in several districts including Balasore, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj.

Met officials said the monsoon, which is active over Odisha, appears to have strengthened due to the associated cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system over Uttar Pradesh.

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner said the average rainfall of the State recorded on Tuesday was 15.3 mm. The districts of Puri, Keonjhar, Khurda, Sonepur and Kandhamal received a rainfall of above 30 mm. The rainfall in remaining 25 districts remained below 30 mm during the last 24 hours.
The water level in Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Banshadhara rivers witnessed a rise due to rain. However, water in these rivers are well below the danger mark.

