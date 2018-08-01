Infant selling racket in private clinics under lens

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Days after two infants were rescued from an unlicensed clinic, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to conduct a probe following a woman’s claim that she is the mother of one of the babies.

It has been six days since the two infants were rescued from the clinic. Attempts were allegedly being made by the clinic to sell these two infants. Sources said the owner of the clinic, who is a doctor, managed to flee after the police raided the facility.

Sources said a team comprising CWC chairperson Bisesweri Mohanty, DCPO and health officials raided the clinic and rescued a five-week-old girl and a two-week-old boy. When enquired, the doctor failed to account for the presence of the infants and also could not provide the details of their parents.

Mohanty alleged that the doctor and other staffers of the clinic tried to sell the infants in connivance with their parents. The two infants were taken to SNCU of the DHH and later shifted to Sisu Ashram for rehabilitation.

Based on an FIR lodged by CWC, police registered a case. But, no arrests have been made so far.

The CWC directed the DCPO to ascertain the identity of the woman who claimed to be the mother of one the infants. SDPO of Jagatsinghpur police station Sujogaya Mishra said the police too have started a probe into the matter.