Home States Odisha

Infant selling racket in private clinics under lens

It has been six days since the two infants were rescued from the clinic. Attempts were allegedly being made by the clinic to sell these two infants.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Days after two infants were rescued from an unlicensed clinic, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to conduct a probe following a woman’s claim that she is the mother of one of the babies.

It has been six days since the two infants were rescued from the clinic. Attempts were allegedly being made by the clinic to sell these two infants. Sources said the owner of the clinic, who is a doctor, managed to flee after the police raided the facility.

Sources said a team comprising CWC chairperson Bisesweri Mohanty, DCPO and health officials raided the clinic and rescued a five-week-old girl and a two-week-old boy. When enquired, the doctor failed to account for the presence of the infants and also could not provide the details of their parents.

Mohanty alleged that the doctor and other staffers of the clinic tried to sell the infants in connivance with their parents. The two infants were taken to SNCU of the DHH and later shifted to Sisu Ashram for rehabilitation.

Based on an FIR lodged by CWC, police registered a case. But, no arrests have been made so far.
The CWC directed the DCPO to ascertain the identity of the woman who claimed to be the mother of one the infants. SDPO of Jagatsinghpur police station Sujogaya Mishra said the police too have started a probe into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
District Child Welfare Committee Infants unlicensed clinic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century