My heart beats for hockey

Published: 01st August 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the date for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar draws near, the State Government and Hockey India have launched an innovative campaign to literally pump up hearts for the game.

Departing from the traditional promotional initiatives, the campaign to be undertaken across the country will collect heartbeats of fans and people that would be presented at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Named “Heartbeats for Hockey”, the movement will seek to get India behind hockey. A specially designed and technology-enabled hockey stick will be made available at hockey heartlands of Chandigarh, Bangalore, Mumbai, Bhopal, Rourkela and Imphal. Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, named ‘Heart Beat’, it will record his or her heartbeat as a pledge to support hockey.

Besides, special ‘Heartbeat Canters’ will be organised in cities like Jalandhar, Lucknow, Ranchi, New Delhi, Chennai and many more to encourage sports lovers to participate and gather as many heartbeats as possible.

“We are asking India to give their heart to hockey. This is a nationwide outreach where we go to the heartlands of hockey and ask people to come and immortalise their heartbeats by recording them on the specially-designed hockey stick. India’s collective heartbeats, gathered over four months, will be presented to the captains of 16 teams at the opening ceremony of the tournament on November 27,” said Communication and Strategy Consultant for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 Nupur Mahajan.

“The trajectory of Hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high given the recent commendable performances of the Indian Hockey teams. We urge one and all to come forward and support your hockey team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018,” said CEO, Hockey India Elena Norman.

