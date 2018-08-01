Tigress ‘Sundri’ may walk into the wild by August-end

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Tigress ‘Sundri’, which was relocated to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, may be released into the wild by August end. Weighing 134 kg, she is in good health and has been kept in a special enclosure for over a month.

Forest officials are monitoring the activities of the tigress and she is being given live prey in her enclosure. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Angul circle), Sudarshan Panda said a meeting of scientists will be held during August end and if the situation is favourable, the tigress would be released into the wild then.

As part of Odisha Government’s initiative to revive the big cat population in the State, two tigers were brought to Satkosia in June. Apart from the tigress which was brought here on June 28, a three-year-old male tiger was brought to Satkosia from Kanha National Park and released into the wild two weeks later. “The tiger is doing well and hunting its prey regularly. It has not caused harm to anyone in the forest so far,” said Panda.

Its movement inside Satkosia Tiger Reserve is being monitored by the local forest officials and experts of Wildlife Institute of India round-the-clock. After the two big cats settle down in Satkosia, four more tigers will be brought to Odisha, Panda added.

While some fringe groups were opposing the release of tiger, experts said there has been no history of tigers hurting humans in Satkosia ever in the past. Their apprehensions are baseless, the experts added.

