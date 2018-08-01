Truck driver’s body recovered

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The body of the driver of the truck, which had fallen off a bridge in Mahanadi river near Bhutmundei, was recovered three days after the mishap on Tuesday.

A team of police personnel, fire fighters, ODRAF and divers of the marine department of Paradip Port Trust also recovered the truck from the river. IIC of Paradeep Lock police station Chinmaya Rout said the driver of the truck has been identified as Ajit Mandal, a resident of Udayabat under Paradip police limits. He said the body was sent to Kujang hospital for post mortem. The IIC said there was no helper in the truck at the time of the mishap.